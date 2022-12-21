Cost of living: Girl, 11, raises funds to help families at Christmas
A schoolgirl is aiming to walk a mile (1.6km) a day for 25 days to help raise funds for families who are struggling over Christmas.
Marnie, 11, from Derbyshire, began a campaign to help those in need in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, her work - called Marnie Delivers Christmas - has won a community fundraising award.
Her mother Chrissa, who helps Marnie with the shopping and deliveries, says her daughter has a "big heart".
'Quite emotional'
Marnie hopes her walks and other fundraising activities will help feed dozens of families.
She also does extra chores around the house and uses her pocket money to purchase food, which she then delivers with her mum.
Marnie said she had delivered turkey and all the trimmings to 25 families in Derby last Christmas.
She said: "My aim is to provide dinner for 25 families again this year - but it would be even better if we could provide for more.
"I really enjoy helping people and it's also fun going shopping and delivering the food with my mum.
"She has always told me to be kind and think of others from a very young age, and that's what I like to do."
Chrissa is the founder and managing director of Sunshine Support, a not-for-profit organisation that helps support families with children who have special educational needs.
She and Marnie seek to support low-income families with special educational needs in the festive campaign.
This year, the food will be distributed from their Spondon headquarters.
Chrissa said she was proud of her daughter.
She said: "Marnie has a big heart and simply loves Christmas.
"It takes a lot of time and planning and it is quite emotional, hearing stories of how families in Derby are struggling during these difficult times.
"From my work with families who are living with special educational needs, I know how challenging life can be.
"It's even harder, though, at Christmas, especially if you have a low income."
