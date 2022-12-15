Andrew Dawson: Concerns raised did not contribute to double murder
A coroner has raised concerns about agencies not sharing information properly after two men were killed by a convicted murderer out on life licence.
In 2010, Andrew Dawson, then 48, killed his neighbours Paul Hancock, 58, and John David Matthews, 66, in their flats in Derby, an inquest heard.
The two men were both found with multiple stab wounds five days apart.
However, Derbyshire area coroner Peter Nieto said the concerns raised did not contribute to their deaths.
Mr Nieto recorded a ruling of unlawful killing for both victims.
An inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Dawson was jailed for killing a 91-year-old man in Ormskirk, Lancashire, in 1982 and was released on life licence in 1999.
He returned to jail for breaching conditions in 2003, 2004 and 2007 and was last released from prison in 2008.
Dawson was moved from a probation hostel to supported accommodation before ending up in private residences.
His previous landlord, Artell Black, provided a statement to police in 2010 that Dawson "was a risk to the community" after he assaulted him following a fire at the block of flats he owned.
He said he fell behind on his rent and was aggravating other residents during his stay.
Nearly two months before the murders, Dawson was arrested and charged with assault after shoving the landlord in the chest. A allegation of arson was subsequently dropped due to a lack of evidence.
The coroner's court heard the Probation Service did consider returning Dawson to prison but due to the low level of the offence, on balance, they decided not to.
'Borderline'
The inquest heard how Mr Matthews, known as Dave, was found dead in his Waterford Drive flat on 25 July 2010, having suffered 18 stab wounds.
Five days later, Mr Hancock was found in the same block with 22 stab wounds.
A serious case review later found the decision not to recall Dawson to prison after the assault to be "borderline".
Mr Nieto said: "This inquest has heard there were issues in terms of quality and compliance by individual professionals concerning recording, reviews, assessments and information sharing but I do not find these issues contributed to [Mr Matthews' and Mr Hancock's] deaths.
"The court heard evidence to the effect that recall [to prison] should have occurred but that was not the case of a series of agency reviews - including at arm's length.
"There is no extra basis for me to find Andrew Dawson should have been recalled to prison."
Mr Nieto added it was "totally unacceptable" that the inquest had taken 12 years to get going.
Dawson was sentenced to life in prison following the murders and will not be eligible for parole.
