Death of man in Barrow-upon-Trent not suspicious, police say

Police presence in Sinfin Lane, in Barrow upon Trent, Derbyshire
Roads around Barrow-upon-Trent were shut while police investigated

Detectives say the death of a man whose body was found in a village is not believed to be suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a lay-by in Sinfin Lane, Barrow-upon-Trent, Derbyshire, over concerns for the welfare of a man just after 12:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police said the man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it was preparing a file for the coroner.

A number of roads that were closed have now reopened, including the lay-by.

A force spokesperson said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and contacted us as part of our appeal."

