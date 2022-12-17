Frozen water warning after pupils filmed on icy lake
Firefighters are warning of the dangers of going on frozen water after a group of young people were filmed messing around on an icy lake in Derbyshire.
They were filmed by a mother in Kirk Hallam, who said it was "horrible to watch" and thought they might fall in.
The warning follows the deaths of four children who plunged into an icy lake in Solihull in the West Midlands.
Police have also given "stern words of advice" to four adults attempting to climb onto ice in Leicestershire.
'Heart was pounding'
Jessica Chadwick, who filmed the young people in Derbyshire, said she did so in order to raise awareness.
She initially ran out of her home to warn them, but said they shouted abuse at her.
"They could have gone in any second, and that would have been a life lost, or two, or three," she said.
"They must think they are going to pop up and they don't realise it will freeze over again. It's horrible to watch, my heart was pounding."
In part of the video footage, one young person can be seen trying to break the ice with a branch while another slips around on the ice close by.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said it had reached out to all schools across the county this week to share its frozen water safety message.
Group manager David Diggins said: "Venturing onto frozen water is extremely dangerous. It may look safe and feel solid around the edge of a frozen reservoir, pond or lake, but it rarely is.
"As you make your way from the edge, the ice becomes thinner making the chance of falling through into the freezing water below highly likely."
'Happens every year'
Miss Chadwick, who lives next to Kirk Hallam Lake, filmed the young people on Thursday afternoon, shortly after a nearby school had closed for the day.
She posted it on a local Facebook page to warn people and said it went "absolutely mental".
But despite this, she still saw three more young people on the lake on Friday morning.
"I've been here seven years and it happens every year," she said.
"They even hang off the trees and use the trees as a jumping device to jump up and down to break the ice."
Miss Chadwick said she had "drilled into" her own children that they must not go on the lake.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following advice:
Float to live
- If you do find yourself in water, try to resist the urge to panic.
- Lay on your back, float with your arms and legs out like a star, calm your breathing and shout for help.
Dog walkers, walkers and runners
- If you are walking, running, or out with the dog, be aware of slippery paths close to frozen water.
- Keep dogs on a lead near water. If they do venture onto the ice and get into difficulty, call 999 immediately.
- No matter what the circumstances, if a person, or animal is in difficulty do not attempt to enter the water to rescue them. Call 999 immediately.
The lake is next to Kirk Hallam Community Academy and the young people are thought to be pupils there.
Head teacher Chris Turner said pupils had already been warned about the dangers of frozen water.
"The academy wrote to all parents and carers on Monday 12 December, providing a clear warning about the dangers of frozen water," he said.
"Earlier this week, tutor time activities included specific reference to recent tragedies in Solihull and further guidance was also circulated via social media with 'top tips to stay safe'.
"We encourage all local children to take care of themselves and others when socialising in their community."
In the neighbouring county, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended several incidents involving icy water in the past few days.
- People skating on an icy lake at Braunstone Park on Thursday, including an adult playing ice hockey. No people went through the ice and they were spoken to by police.
- Children playing on a frozen lake at Braunstone Park in Leicester on Friday. Police officers got the children to come off the ice and gave them advice.
- A child falling through ice into water in Loughborough on Friday. The child got out themselves but the ambulance service checked they were fit and well.
