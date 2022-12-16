Woman, 82, found dead after Derbyshire house fire
A fire that killed an 82-year-old woman was likely to have been caused by "careless disposal of cigarettes", an investigation has ruled.
Firefighters were called to a semi-detached home in Steele Avenue, Inkersall, near Chesterfield at about 21:05 GMT on Thursday.
Crews found the fire in a first-floor bedroom was out but the body of a woman was discovered.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has sent condolences to her family.
A joint police and fire investigation determined the fire was accidental, with the most likely cause being the careless disposal of cigarettes.
The service added firefighters and community safety officers would be in the Inkersall area on Monday to provide fire safety advice and reassurance to members of the community.
