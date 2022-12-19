Woman in her 80s dies after Chaddesden crash
A woman in her 80s has died in hospital five days after being injured in a crash.
Derbyshire Police said a Vauxhall Corsa and Suzuki Celerio collided in Acorn Way, Chaddesden, Derby at about 14:50 GMT on 11 December.
The woman, who was a passenger in the Suzuki, died on Friday.
Two men were also injured in the crash and the force has appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to get in touch.
