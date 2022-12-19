Former Derbyshire PC faces further misconduct charge
A former police officer has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a woman while on duty.
Daniel Nash was already facing claims he abused his position to forge relationships with 12 women he met through working for Derbyshire Police between January 2015 and December 2020.
The 40-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged with misconduct in public office.
The former PC has already resigned.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the new charge related to Mr Nash's conduct between October and November 2020.
