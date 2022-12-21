Killamarsh deaths: Damien Bendall admits rape and four murders

Photos of the deceasedDerbyshire Police
Terri Harris (bottom left) and her children John Paul Bennett (top left) and Lacey Bennett (bottom right) were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent (top right)

A man has admitted murdering a woman and three children, and raping one of the children.

Damien Bendall, who had been in a relationship with Terri Harris, raped and murdered her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett.

He also murdered Ms Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

Their bodies were found at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on 19 September 2021.

Bendall, 32, admitted the charges at Derby Crown Court, where he is due to be sentenced later.

The court heard Ms Harris was pregnant when she was killed and Bendall raped Connie as she lay dying from her injuries.

Supplied
Damien Bendall admitting murdering four people and raping 11-year-old Lacey

