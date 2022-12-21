Killamarsh deaths: Damien Bendall admits rape and four murders
A man has admitted murdering a woman and three children, and raping one of the children.
Damien Bendall, who had been in a relationship with Terri Harris, raped and murdered her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett.
He also murdered Ms Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.
Their bodies were found at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on 19 September 2021.
Bendall, 32, admitted the charges at Derby Crown Court, where he is due to be sentenced later.
The court heard Ms Harris was pregnant when she was killed and Bendall raped Connie as she lay dying from her injuries.
