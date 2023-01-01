Derby Museums secures rare gig poster collection from the 1970s
- Published
A museum operator has acquired a collection of 90 posters from gigs in the 1970s and 1980s.
Derby Museums said the posters documented the live music scene in the city from 1973 to 1980, focusing on rock, punk and progressive rock.
The collection features a poster for a Sex Pistols gig that was cancelled after the band's notorious interview with Bill Grundy in 1976.
The operator plans to feature the posters in upcoming exhibitions.
Other bands featured in the collection include Thin Lizzy, Mud, AC/DC, and Derbyshire resident Roy Wood's band Wizzard.
The posters, which were previously shown at a gallery in Belper, Derbyshire, were brought in with the help of two pubs in the area - The Flowerpot and the Golden Eagle - and the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund.
Derby Museums curator Matt Edwards said: "The live music scene and memories of past gigs and venues are close to the heart of the people of Derby.
"They fill a significant gap in our collection relating to the music and culture of the era."
Golden Eagle landlady Anna Silander and landlord Tim Heapy said: "Like so many great ideas, they begin in a pub, over a pint; this was no exception. On hearing about this project from Matt and witnessing his enthusiasm, coupled with our love of music and a strong affiliation to Derby Museum and Art Gallery, it became clear we would be involved at some level, if only small."
The Derby Gig Posters exhibition is open at Derby Museum and Art Gallery until 12 February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.