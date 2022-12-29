Derbyshire NHS demand set to continue in New Year
- Published
Derbyshire's health and social care system is under "sustained and significant pressure", NHS bosses have said.
The NHS said high demand at hospitals across Christmas was likely to continue into the New Year period.
The 111 call centre at Pride Park has also seen high demand, with tens of thousands of calls since Christmas Eve.
People are being asked to think about alternatives to emergency departments for treating coughs and colds.
Capacity limit
Dr Chris Weiner, executive medical director for NHS Derby and Derbyshire, said: "The Christmas bank holiday period saw significant pressure across the Derbyshire health and care system.
"We are open for business and our services are there for anyone who needs them but we are prioritising patients with the highest level of need, particularly those requiring urgent and emergency care.
"There are things everyone can do to help and we are asking people to use our services wisely and to think about self-care as an option for some conditions, such as coughs and colds, before automatically going to the NHS for help."
He added that as well as self-care, pharmacies, urgent treatment centres and the NHS 111 services were available online or by phone.
Some smaller urgent care walk-in centres, such as Swadlincote, also have limits on capacity.
Mr Weiner also called on the public to treat health staff with respect, even if they are facing delays in treatment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.