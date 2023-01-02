New photo released in bid to find Derbyshire arsonist
Police have released a recent photo of an escaped arsonist who set fire to schools and churches in Derbyshire.
Johnny Brady, 19, absconded from a healthcare facility on Billing Road, Northampton at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
He was given a hospital order in September after admitting six counts of arson.
Northamptonshire Police has shared the photo on social media and asked people to report any sightings.
Brady was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers, officers said.
Members of the public have been urged not to approach him, however.
Since leaving the hospital there have been no confirmed sightings of Brady.
He was detained in a secure hospital after setting fire to a string of schools and churches between October and December 2020.
As well as causing damage estimated at millions of pounds, Derby Crown Court heard he disrupted the education of thousands of pupils.
The blaze at All Saints' Church in Mackworth, a 14th Century Grade I listed building, caused the roof to collapse.
Since his disappearance, Northamptonshire Police said it had received three separate reports of rubbish fires near the hospital grounds.
Det Supt Richard Tompkins said they "may be linked" to Brady.
