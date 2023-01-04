Teachers leave education industry to run Derby pub
- Published
Two former teachers say they have no regrets about leaving the education profession to run a pub.
Simon Tomlinson and Pete Wilson swapped lesson planning for pulling pints last year.
Mr Wilson said running The New Zealand Arms in Langley Street, Derby, was "much more rewarding".
A recent survey found more than half of teachers had considered leaving the job in the past academic year due to pressures on their mental health.
Mr Tomlinson, a former English teacher, left the profession in August after 20 years.
He said: "Unfortunately, I don't think the students are getting a good deal because the teachers are all tired, stressed and also on edge all the time."
He left to run the pub with Mr Wilson, who used to work as a supply teacher.
Mr Wilson said: "I did notice it becoming they wanted more and more off you.
"I do know there are a lot of people looking for avenues to pursue to come out of education."
A recent survey by the teaching charity Education Support found 59% of teachers had considered leaving the job in the past academic year due to pressures on their mental health and wellbeing.
Volume of workload was cited as the main reason for thinking about leaving.
It also found 55% had actively sought to change or leave their current jobs.
Nick Raine, from the National Education Union, said: "On average primary school teachers are working 56 hours and secondary school teachers 54 hours.
"It's the profession with the largest amount of unpaid overtime."
Mr Wilson said he had no regrets over leaving teaching to run the pub.
"The hours are long but they're much more rewarding and I do feel like the shackles are off now and I'm more creative," he said.
Mr Tomlinson agreed and said the new year would be an "exciting phase".
The Department for Education said it had developed a strategy to recruit and retain teachers to make sure it continued to be an attractive, sustainable and rewarding career.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.