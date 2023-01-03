Appeal after inmate fails to return to Derbyshire open prison
Officers are appealing to trace a prisoner after he failed to return from temporary release on New Year's Day.
Derbyshire Police said in 2018, Faruk Suleman was convicted at Leicester Crown Court of conspiracy to commit robbery, to possess a firearm and imitation firearm, and producing and possessing Class B drugs with intent.
He was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison, the force added.
The 52-year-old did not return to HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire.
He is about 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with a bald head and brown eyes.
Police also said Suleman had a full sleeve tattoo on one arm and a liver bird tattoo on the other.
Suleman may also go by the name Mohammed Ismail and has links to Birmingham, Leicester, Sheffield and Staffordshire, police added.
Members of the public are advised not to approach him and to contact police with any information.
