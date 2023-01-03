Derbyshire health system critical incident stretches into new year
Health bosses in Derbyshire have continued to declare a critical incident across the county as they deal with heavy demand for services.
In December a similar move was made, with officials citing "exceptionally busy" levels across the health and social care system.
A new alert was announced on New Year's Eve, and extended again on Tuesday.
The NHS said a structure was in place "to ensure that everything possible is being done to manage the pressure".
Some elective care treatments have been postponed "so that we can dedicate our clinical resources to those requiring urgent and emergency care and those who are acutely ill", a statement from the NHS in Derbyshire said.
People are advised to call 111 or visit an urgent care centre for minor injuries and illnesses, or speak to a pharmacist if they need medical advice.
