Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility.
Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December.
Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his treatment needs.
Brady was sentenced to a hospital order in September after admitting setting fire to several schools and churches in Derbyshire in 2020.
Det Sgt Torie Harrison, from Northamptonshire Police, told Brady she was concerned for his welfare.
"We know how cold it is outside, especially at night, and we want to do all we can to return you to hospital to focus on your treatment needs," she said.
"This is not about punishing you for absconding, but about protecting you from harm."
The appeal also referred to a previous time where Brady had absconded and returned.
Derbyshire Police said they were liaising closely with officers in Northamptonshire about the investigation.
The force said: "While we have no information to suggest that Johnny has travelled to the Derby area - officers are conducting extra patrols in and around various locations in Derby and the wider area."
Brady was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts has been told not to approach him but to call Northamptonshire Police immediately.
