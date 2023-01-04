Appeal to find owner of heartfelt Valentine's Day card
A charity shop manager is hoping to trace the owner of a "beautiful" Valentine's Day card thought to have been donated by mistake.
The card was found in a bag donated to The Air Ambulance store in St Peter's Street, Derby.
Lyndsey Shir-McDermott-Pour said the card, which includes a black and white photograph, had a "heartfelt message" inside.
She said it could belong to someone in Derbyshire or Leicestershire.
'Nuggets of gold'
Mrs Shir-McDermott-Pour, who has worked at the store for more than four years, said they receive stock from its other shops in the county and in Leicestershire, as well as donations.
She said the card could have come from anywhere in the two counties.
"Sorting through donations is one of the best parts of the job, as every so often you find little nuggets of gold just like this with a beautiful story behind them," she said.
The front of the card reads: "A Valentine for someone nice on Valentine's Day."
Inside, the message reads: "Dearest, the very thought of you is like a song. That makes sweet music in my heart the whole day long; Because you mean so much to me, I pray that you glad, sunny days may ever see, and skies of blue!"
The card was signed by "the person that loves you more than anything else in the world".
Mrs Shir-McDermott-Pour said: "It has such a heartfelt message. It seems like it might have been thrown in error.
"It seemed right to try and reunite it with the rightful owners or relatives."
The Air Ambulance Service for the East Midlands serves Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and parts of Nottinghamshire.
