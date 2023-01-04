Police appeal to speak to Derby nightclub assault victim
Officers are appealing for the victim of an assault outside a nightclub to come forward.
Derbyshire Police said footage circulated online last month of a group arguing with door staff outside the MooMoo club in St James's Street, Derby.
The video, recorded on 27 December, shows a man being hit in the head and knocked to the ground, the force added.
The victim is believed to be in his late teens with dark hair.
He was wearing jeans, a dark jacket with a furry hood and light-coloured trainers.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
