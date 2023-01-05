Buxton and Long Eaton: Plans for 20mph speed limit aims to improve health
- Published
A county council is proposing to reduce the speed limit in two towns with the aim of improving people's health.
Derbyshire County Council said a 20mph limit for Buxton and Long Eaton would bolster air quality and encourage more sustainable modes of transport.
Its cabinet will consider a report next week seeking approval for public consultations on the idea.
If approved, residents would be asked if the move would make a difference to their health and wellbeing.
People living and working in the towns would also be asked if having a 20mph limit would improve the environment, their travel choices, road safety and air quality.
Reducing car use
The authority claims a lower, safer speed, with fewer accelerations and decelerations would improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.
If the report is approved at the cabinet meeting on 12 January, consultations will start by the end of the month with public events taking place in both towns.
The authority said Buxton and Long Eaton were chosen for the Greener Towns initiative as both have traffic issues.
After the consultations were concluded, a further report would be prepared to look at the findings and whether or not to go ahead with a 20mph limit in each town.
Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said the move would "hopefully get more people out of their cars and walk or cycle to make short local journeys, but the only way we will really know is to do some trials".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.