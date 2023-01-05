Man arrested on suspicion of arson after five-hour police stand-off
Police have arrested a man after a house fire during a five-hour stand-off involving armed officers.
People living nearby said they saw someone inside the house "trashing" it and throwing items from a window.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to the scene off London Road in Buxton at 11:22 GMT on Thursday.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life at 16:35, the force added.
Video footage on social media showed a large amount of debris on the ground underneath an open upstairs window, while armed police officers were standing nearby.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was able to fight the fire from outside the property.
A spokesperson said: "At 11:34 on Thursday 5 January, firefighters from Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Chesterfield were called to a house fire and to assist police at a property on Albert Court, Buxton.
"Crews have now left the scene but will be returning later this evening to reinspect the property."
Police said officers closed part of London Road, from the junction with Mosley Road to the Tesco petrol station, while they dealt with the incident.
