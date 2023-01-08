Council cuts could mean Derby museum closures, bosses warn
Derby's museums might have to reduce opening hours or close altogether because of proposed cuts in council funding, bosses have warned.
The charitable trust running the city museums has been told its grant from Derby City Council is set to fall from £710,000 to £639,000 from April.
It said the cut could have a devastating effect on museums.
The council said the cut was "regrettable" but it needed to balance its own budget.
'Devastating'
The trust currently runs the city's museum and art gallery in The Strand, as well as the Museum of Making and Pickford's House.
Derby Museums' executive director Tony Butler has written an open letter urging people to respond to the city council's current budget consultation and oppose the 10% grant reduction.
He said the £71,000 cut was a relatively small sum to the council but was crucial in underpinning the museums' financial plans at a time when their own costs were spiralling.
Mr Butler said: "The proposed cuts will be compounded by the challenging financial climate.
"High inflation has increased our costs.
"We currently spend £160,000 a year on gas and electricity and that could double.
"The cumulative effect of cuts and increased costs are likely to have a devastating effect on Derby Museums.
"The current financial model leaves little headroom and as things stand, I fear we may run out of road."
He said the trust would be compelled to explore all options, including site closures, reductions in opening hours and staffing, and the introduction of admissions charges.
A council spokesperson said: "The council recognises the importance of culture and vibrancy to our city and the role it plays in our ambition for Derby.
"But due to a perfect storm of rising costs and inflation, the council has to make an unprecedented level of savings to balance its budget.
"Regrettably we are having to ask all our services to reduce their budgets by 10%."
