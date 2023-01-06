Man charged with criminal damage after Derby GP surgery trashed
A man has been charged with criminal damage after a disturbance at a GP surgery.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby on 29 December after reports of damage being caused.
The surgery said it had since reviewed its security arrangements.
A 29-year-old man, from Derby, has been released on bail and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 9 February.
