Last chance to have say on £1.14bn East Midlands devolution deal
- Published
A public consultation on a £1.14bn East Midlands devolution deal is due to end later.
People have until the end of Monday to comment on devolution involving city and county councils in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
The leaders of all four councils signed up to work on a deal after the government offered the region a package of new powers and funding.
It would also see the creation of a new regional mayor and combined authority.
The region is also expected to receive an income of £38m a year over a 30-year period as part of the proposals.
Previously councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: "Devolution is about getting a better deal for Derbyshire and the East Midlands and achieving a fair share for our region.
"It will bring us more money and mean we can make more meaningful decisions here, rather than in London."
The councils said they had been working with the government on the deal since March 2022 and if approved, a new combined authority and mayor would be created in May 2024.
