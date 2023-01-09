Buxton: Man in court on arson charge after police stand-off
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with arson after a house fire during a five-hour stand-off involving armed officers in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to the property in Albert Court, off London Road in Buxton, at 11:22 GMT on Thursday.
The 27-year-old has been charged with two counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.
Derbyshire Police said a section of London Road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.
The defendant was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and four counts of criminal damage.
He is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 6 February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.