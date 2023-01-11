Cost of living: 'We had to bath our kids in the kitchen sink'
A dad of two has said he had to bath his young family in the kitchen sink due to the rising cost of heating oil.
Richard Shaw, 33, is from Doveridge in the Derbyshire Dales, where about one in 10 households depend upon oil to heat their homes.
He said the cost of filling the 220 gallon (1,000 litre) tank had nearly tripled in the past year.
The government said it recognised families were struggling with the cost of living.
'Demoralising'
Mr Shaw, who is disabled and not working, said when he and his family moved into the house, a year ago, the cost of filling the tank had stood at about £400 but prices had risen rapidly since then.
"In the end, we nearly ran out of heating oil," said Mr Shaw, a father of two children, aged 17 months and two years.
"We couldn't afford any more. It got to the point where we were bathing the kids in the sink in the kitchen, filling up the kettle, boiling it, then letting it cool, for the water."
He said he was eventually able to get an oil delivery thanks to Rural Action Derbyshire, a charity that has started an oil bank to help people in need.
"We needed a delivery and we couldn't [have got] one without Rural Action Derbyshire," he said.
"Not being able to heat your house is demoralising. We've had some very cold days out here.
"Without the central heating, we'd have been in real trouble."
'People are struggling'
Emma Simpson from Rural Action Derbyshire said: "The oil bank has been an absolute lifeline for some people and we were delighted to be able to help Richard and his family.
"We are particularly keen to help vulnerable households.
"Vulnerable people, such as those who have health conditions made worse by the cold or damp, those with young children, the elderly or disabled are our priority as it is essential for them to stay warm and they are often at home during the day."
A government spokesperson said: "We recognise people are struggling with the rising cost of living, including those who use heating oil and bottled gas to warm their homes.
"That is why we have increased the Alternative Fuel Payment to £200 and are committed to delivering this in February."
