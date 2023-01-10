Matlock: Appeal after shop worker attacked in robbery
Officers have issued an appeal for information after a shop worker was attacked during a robbery.
Derbyshire Police said at about 16:55 GMT on Sunday, a man went into a shop in Matlock Green, Matlock, and assaulted the staff member.
The offender then took money from the till before leaving and going to Hall Leys Park.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with head injuries and later discharged.
The force is looking to speak to a man seen in the area, who is described as being white and wearing Under Armour trainers with an orange and black pattern on the tread.
He was wearing dark trousers and a black-hooded top with the hood pulled up. The top had a "distinctive white motif on the back between the shoulder blades".
Police are also keen to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time.
