Kyle Shimwell: Footballer dies after car crashes into shop
- Published
A footballer has died after a car he was travelling in left the road and crashed into a shop.
Emergency services were called to King Street, in Bakewell, Derbyshire, at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday.
Bakewell Town footballer Kyle Shimwell, 21, who was a passenger in the Fiat 500, was taken to hospital where he died two days later.
The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She was also detained on suspicion of driving over the limit for alcohol and bailed pending further inquiries.
Paying tribute on their website, Bakewell Town FC said Mr Shimwell played for the club since he was an under-6, describing him as a "committed player of our development team and has stepped up into the first team on many an occasion".
It said it would do "all it can to support Kyle's family", adding plans were being put in place to "ensure his memory lives on and that we make him proud".
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has further information or dashcam footage, has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
