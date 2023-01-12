Council proposes closure of Ashgate Nursery School in Derby
A nursery school could be closed because of the falling number of pupils and concerns over its financial position.
Derby City Council has launched a consultation on the future of Ashgate Nursery School, which it runs.
The authority said the nursery had suffered from the combined impact of the Covid pandemic and reducing numbers of children on roll.
Ashgate's head teacher warned its closure would do "irreparable damage".
Financial difficulties
A city council report said the number of pupils, aged two to four, had dropped from 96 in summer 2019 to 79 in summer 2022.
It also said the nursery, in Stepping Lane, was predicted to have an "irreversible" deficit of £134,580 by the end of March this year.
The council said the growing trend of parents working from home after Covid had reduced the nursery's income because fewer of them were buying additional childcare sessions.
Ashgate Nursery School is federated with Central Nursery School and they share head teacher Helen Fearn as well as a board of governors
It is proposed to transfer Ashgate's children to the Central Nursery School in Nuns Street, half a mile away.
The council said this would minimise any potential disruption to children, parents and families.
Evonne Williams, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "Ashgate Nursery School has, unfortunately, experienced falling numbers of children on roll over several years.
"This has led to financial difficulties, resulting in this proposal to consider the future viability of the nursery."
Mrs Fearn told the BBC: "I truly believe in the value of Ashgate Nursery School. We change the lives of people in our community and provide the support and education that children and their families need.
"The governors and I strongly feel that the loss of Ashgate Nursery School will do irreparable damage to Derby city.
"We welcome people's support and ask that they respond to the consultation."
The online consultation runs until Monday 27 February.
A final decision on the school's future is due be made by June.
