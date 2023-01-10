Tissington: Driver rescued as minibus gets stuck in ford
A minibus became stranded after being driven into rapidly rising flood water.
Firefighters rescued the driver of the bus, which was not carrying any passengers, from a ford in Tissington, Derbyshire on Tuesday.
Ashbourne Community Transport (ACT), who runs the service, said the driver misjudged conditions as he tried to cross the water.
Firefighters were seen entering the ford and assisting in removing the van.
ACT said the flood water was "rising rapidly" when the driver became stuck.
A company spokesperson, said: "As a transport business the safety of our passengers is a priority for all our drivers and there were no passengers on board when the incident occurred.
"All our drivers receive a high standard of safety training and drivers are given regular updates.
"The incident will be subject to a full investigation and reaffirmation of our policies made to all our staff.
"ACT apologises for the inconvenience caused to both nearby residents and the emergency services."
