Two-legged fox: Wildlife fan awaits nimble creature's return
A nature lover whose footage of a two-legged fox caused a stir says he has invested in new cameras ready for the animal's next appearance.
Phil Carter captured shots of the surprisingly agile creature visiting his garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in mid-December.
The footage has been viewed by millions of people around the world.
Mr Carter said he had not seen the fox since but was ready with new technology should it reappear.
The footage, which showed the two-legged fox nimbly moving around the lawn looking for food, quickly caught people's imaginations when it was published on BBC Radio Derby's Facebook page and the BBC News website last week.
Mr Carter said: "Once it had got to the BBC, the phone never stopped ringing.
"First it was the Daily Mail and then by tea-time we had CNN on the phone."
Among the millions of people who viewed the footage was TV wildlife expert Mike Dilger, who said he was "blown away" by it.
Mr Dilger said he believed the fox had been missing its two back legs since it was born due to the adept way it was able to move around.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust also commented the video was like nothing it had seen in the wild before.
Mr Carter and his wife said they had donated money received for the footage from commercial media outlets to local wildlife sanctuaries.
And he is still hopeful Flexi - as he has named the two-legged fox - will at some point return to be recorded by his new outdoor-mounted cameras.
