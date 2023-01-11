Ilkeston: Dashcam appeal after woman hit by car
- Published
Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage after a car hit a pedestrian, leaving her with serious injuries.
Derbyshire Police said the crash happened between 12.30 and 13.00 GMT on 7 December at a retail park off Station Road in Ilkeston.
Officers said a black Nissan Qashqai struck a woman who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage to come forward.
They say the woman has since been discharged from hospital.
