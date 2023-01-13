Terminally ill MBE winner to receive award in pub
A former dentist will receive his MBE near his Derbyshire home as he is too ill to travel to London.
John Mills, who was recognised in the New Year Honours list, was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2016.
Mr Mills, from Winster, was honoured after setting up the internationally-recognised charity Vasculitis UK in 2010.
He will receive the honour on 19 January at the village's Old Bowling Green Pub.
The MBE will be presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire.
'Great honour'
Mr Mills launched the charity after being diagnosed with a very rare condition called granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a type of vasculitis, in 2001.
Vasculitis is a rare inflammatory disease and the charity works to support patients and their families and improve the recognition, diagnosis and treatment among medical professionals.
"This MBE is a great honour and reflects an increasing level of recognition for this group of rare diseases and the patient support charity Vasculitis UK," Mr Mills said.
"Whilst the award is in my name, it should really target the full team at Vasculitis UK."
He said his experiences had taught him "how being diagnosed with a rare disease can leave one completely lost and bewildered - a scary experience."
"The impact of a chronic illness on family life can be devastating," he added.
"Thus many in this situation need both emotional support and advice on claiming benefits."
Continuing work
The charity said Mr Mill's cancer diagnosis had come after his immunity had been suppressed for more than 15 years, due to the vasculitis.
Mr Mills' wife Susan, who is a trustee of the charity, said: "He has coped with bravely and stoically and still managed to continue his work for [the charity]"
"He is receiving palliative pain relief care from Ashgate Hospice and other medical care from our local community nurses.
"They are all amazing and help us to keep John at home."
