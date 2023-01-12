Girl sexually assaulted at Primark store in Derby
A 16-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted by a man at a Primark store in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the assault took place at the Corn Market store on Monday afternoon, and was reported to officers just before 16:50 GMT later that day.
The force added it would be working with Primark staff around CCTV inquiries.
It urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.
