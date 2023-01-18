Glossop footballer's son thanks life-saving staff
The family of a 60-year-old footballer who had a heart attack outside a leisure centre have said it was a miracle he survived.
Michael Needham felt unwell during a six-a-side match at New Mills Leisure Centre, in Derbyshire, on 5 January.
He was found slumped across the front seats of his van.
Mr Needham's son said his dad would not be alive now if it were not for the on-site defibrillator and leisure centre staff that helped him.
Will Needham, 21, said his dad was not supposed to be playing football that day but had agreed to fill in at the last minute.
"He felt fine on the way," he said.
"It's not even as if he had any warnings with chest pains. It was just completely random."
Mr Needham's friend Gary Mainwaring, who was playing football with him, said their other teammates helped to lift him out of the van.
"I had hold of his head but there wasn't very much, if any, life in him," said Mr Mainwaring.
Once he was on the floor, staff from the leisure centre took over.
They called an ambulance, performed CPR and fetched the defibrillator.
After two shocks Mr Needham regained consciousness just before the ambulance arrived.
Will said: "If he was anywhere else, he wouldn't have made it through.
"It was who was around him and what was around him at the time.
"It was literally like the stars aligned."
Will said his dad was now recovering at home in Glossop after having a stent inserted.
He also had six broken ribs from the chest compressions.
Will said the whole family was "unbelievably" thankful to everyone that was involved, including an off-duty paramedic who also arrived on the scene.
