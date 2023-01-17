Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told.
A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
Judge Elizabeth Williscroft has described the situation as "shocking".
Citing a "lack of resources nationwide", she said a specialist placement was required.
The judge outlined details of the case in a ruling published online.
'Often fruitless'
She said "an acute children's ward" had been the "only place" the teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - could reside, indicating they had been living at the hospital for weeks.
She said Derbyshire County Council and the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust were the two public bodies involved, but noted: "I am confident the local authority has done everything it can to find a place but simply lack of resources nationwide prevents this."
A search is on for a suitable placement, the judge added.
"This task, I am well aware, is a dispiriting and often fruitless one as there are few suitable places with vacancies," she said.
In July 2021 a Supreme Court judge criticised the "scandalous" lack of secure accommodation for children in the UK, with analysis later that year saying the number of children in care in England could reach nearly 100,000.
