Bakewell bird flu outbreak prompts protection zone
New cases of avian flu have been reported in captive birds in part of Derbyshire, a government agency has confirmed.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), said the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 was detected at a premises near Bakewell.
A 1.9 mile (3km) monitoring zone has now been put in place around the infected site.
All birds at the premises will be "humanely culled", the APHA said.
The agency said all bird keepers inside the monitoring zone should "follow stringent biosecurity measures".
It comes four days after a bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm in Dartington, Devon.
'Low risk' to humans
The new reports bring the total of H5N1 avian flu cases in the UK to 163 since October 2022.
The vast majority - 144 cases - are from birds in England.
Owners of kept birds and poultry were ordered to keep animals indoors back in November to combat the spread of avian flu
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises that bird flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is "very low".
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.
