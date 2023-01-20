Paul Scott: Ban for head teacher who made breast comments
A former primary school head teacher who made a string of sexual comments to female colleagues has been banned from the profession.
Paul Scott, 54, took charge of Arboretum Primary School in Derby in 2016 but was suspended in 2019 when concerns were raised by staff.
His comments included telling one colleague he had dreamed about her having larger breasts.
A professional conduct panel found his behaviour had breached standards.
The Teaching Regulation Agency hearing heard evidence from several of Mr Scott's female colleagues detailing comments he had made.
On one occasion, he told a staff member "I can see you've got your big pants on today" while giving her a long-service award in front of colleagues.
Another employee recalled how Mr Scott informed her of a dream he had about her, and said: "You were dressing very nicely and also your breasts had got larger."
He also commented to the same colleague he was disappointed they would not be getting the same train home as "I'll miss out on seeing you in Lycra".
'Old lady hands'
Another witness told the panel Mr Scott would refer to female colleagues using terms such as "the pretty one", "the good-looking one" and "the blond one [sic]", as well as frequently commenting on their hair and make-up.
The panel heard from another colleague who said she had been carrying pictures of dinosaurs when Mr Scott commented: "I'm distracted [because] you have pictures of dinosaurs on your breasts."
He was also accused of telling another staff member she had "old lady hands" as well as making inappropriate remarks around pregnancy.
In addition to concluding Mr Scott had been guilty of making unprofessional and inappropriate comments, the panel found he had sexually harassed a female colleague by making several comments about tops she was wearing and hugging her when he knew she did not want to be hugged.
Mr Scott admitted making several of the reported comments but denied his admitted actions were "unprofessional, inappropriate and/or derogatory in the specific context in which they occurred".
But the panel concluded Mr Scott's conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession" and he was given a prohibition order.
This blocks him from teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England before he is eligible to have the order reviewed in November 2024.
