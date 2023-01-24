Tyre slashers target Buxton Market for third time
- Published
A market in a Derbyshire town has had equipment vandalised for third time in recent weeks.
The tyres of Buxton Market's float and a trailer were slashed in the early hours of Monday, organisers said.
They had recently been replaced after similar attacks earlier in the month and the community interest company (CIC) running the market warned the vandalism put its future at risk.
Derbyshire Police said it was investigating the latest incident.
Market vehicles were first targeted in early December when tarpaulin covers and ropes were damaged, then a few days later a wheel on the float was punctured.
Buxton Market CIC co-chairman Tim Ball said replacing all the damaged tyres would cost more than £1,000.
He said he believed the incidents were deliberate, targeted attacks on Buxton Market.
'Upsetting'
He said: "These sustained attacks of criminal damage and trespass are now putting the future of the market in grave jeopardy.
"The market is run by and for the community and we do not understand why anyone would target the market like this.
"These attacks are affecting the livelihoods of our staff and traders, as well as the viability of the market itself and our customers, at what is already a very difficult time for many of us.
"Without the float and trailers we cannot put up the market stalls."
Mr Hall said CCTV was being examined and he urged anyone with information to contact the police.
He said: "This is our seventh year running the market and we have never been attacked like this before. It is very upsetting for everyone involved."
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing into this recent incident and we would urge anyone with any information that may be of use to officers to contact the force."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.