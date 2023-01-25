Long Eaton: £7m plan to remove roundabouts scrapped
A plan to remove two roundabouts to ease congestion in a Derbyshire town is set to be scrapped.
Proposals to remodel Long Eaton Green, Derby Road and the Asda/Tesco roundabout are being cancelled after consultants said it would not ease traffic or reduce accidents.
A business case submitted to Erewash Borough Council found there were "insufficient public benefits".
The £7m earmarked for the work will now be spent on other projects.
Councillors and members of the private sector who sit on the Long Eaton Town Deal board are now planning to reallocate the money towards three other proposals.
Around £3.4m will be given to the Long Eaton High Street project to expand its work by including Tamworth Road.
A further £3m is set to be reallocated to town's walking and cycling network, with council officers saying the extra money will be used for the increased cost to replace bridges.
A further £500,000 will be used for new workspace units in the town.
Steve Birkinshaw, head of planning and regeneration at Erewash Borough Council, said: "The total sum of time savings would have been outweighed by the short delays produced at times when traffic is normally free flowing.
"The estimated accident rate of the improved junctions would have been no better than the actual accident rate of the existing layout over the last five years. "
