Physios speak of pay fears as they embark on strike outside hospitals
- Published
Thousands of physiotherapists - including staff in the East Midlands - are due to embark on their first strike action over pay.
Staff plan to picket outside hospitals in Derby and Nottingham on Thursday due to a dispute over pay and staff retention.
Union leader Jim Fahie, who will be at the Royal Derby Hospital, said physios were exceptionally concerned.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for a comment.
Mr Fahie, the assistant director for employment relations and union services at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), said action was planned at 30 trusts around the country.
He said: "Ultimately we know we are causing disruption but unless we stand up and start to take action, I am exceptionally concerned that we will not be able to recruit new members of staff, we will not be able to retain staff and ultimately the system will grind to a halt.
"If we look back to 2010 and compare that to now, actual take-home pay has reduced in real terms."
The CSP said the government's pay award was less than half the rate of inflation and the NHS was experiencing a "workforce crisis" that was damaging members' ability to deliver high-quality care.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.