Wayne Rooney: Plan to give former Rams boss freedom of city shelved
- Published
Plans to give Wayne Rooney the Freedom of Derby have been scrapped.
City councillors had been considering the idea in recognition of the former Derby County boss's commitment to the club when it entered administration.
Under Rooney's management, the Rams at one point looked like they might avoid relegation from the Championship despite being deducted 21 points.
Derby City Council said it had been unable to move the plan forward after Rooney took a job in the US.
The 37-year-old is currently in charge of MLS side DC United.
'Proved difficult'
The motion, put forward by councillor Steve Hassall in May, stated the city "could not have asked for a better figurehead to champion our cause and lead in all senses of the word, during such perilous times".
It was unanimously voted through by other city councillors later the same month.
However, eight months on the authority said the plan had stalled.
Deputy council leader Mick Barker said: "Following Wayne Rooney's departure from Derby to take a post in the United States of America, it has proved difficult to maintain contact enabling us to follow council processes.
"Time has now passed and with the current progress made by the team and manager following settlement of the administrative order makes it difficult to rekindle the process if Mr Rooney returns to the UK."
