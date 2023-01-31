Rock and biker festival near Breaston cemetery approved
Plans for a three-day rock music and bike festival in Derbyshire have been approved despite being branded "ludicrously insensitive".
Rock and Bike Fest will take place at Longmoor Lane Showground in July.
The site in Breaston is next to a cemetery and some local residents complained it would be in bad taste.
Organisers said these opinions were "disrespectful" and reassured councillors it would be a family-friendly event.
Erewash Borough Council said 3,000 people would be allowed to attend the festival between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 July.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the authority received 38 letters from residents with 31 objecting to the event and seven supporting it.
One of the objections said: "We are appalled by its ludicrously insensitive siting."
The showground is on land between the M1 motorway and Longmoor Cemetery.
During the licensing hearing on Monday, Mark Dunn, the agent for the applicant, provided examples of other local events that had taken place near churches and cemeteries but were not criticised in the same way.
He said some complaints were discriminating against would-be festival goers.
"Some insensitive and derogatory comments have been made to a group of people who just want to have a good time and enjoy some music, at a family-friendly festival, it is not the Sons of Anarchy, it is for everyone to enjoy," he said.
He said unlike previous versions of the festival, this event would not include a wet t-shirt contest or pole dancing competition in a bid to make it more family friendly.
Noise disturbance
Residents of nearby Holly Avenue told the hearing they had concerns over the traffic the festival would bring to the area and the noise disturbance.
Mr Dunn said previous events had not resulted in any concerns being raised with event organisers.
He said: "This is three days out of 365, with a maximum 44 hours of music, which would be played in marquees, not outdoors.
"The marquees will absorb some sound… we cannot stop all noise, but we will do our best."
Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, chairman of the licensing hearing, said: "On balance we believe concerns can be adequately addressed by conditions and there are no reasons why the premises licence should not be granted."
