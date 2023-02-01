Christmas burglar stole gifts from under tree in Chesterfield
A burglar who stole presents from under a Christmas tree has been jailed.
Craig Mawby sneaked into a property in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 20 December and took gifts including a Harry Potter board game, Michael Kors trainers and cash.
He was arrested after being identified by officers from CCTV footage.
The 40-year-old was jailed for 33 months at Derby Crown Court after admitting burglary along with criminal damage related to another property.
'Horrible' crime
Derbyshire Police said the victims had returned from work to their home in Boythorpe Road to find just remnants of wrapping paper.
Mawby, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, had also taken alcohol, pyjamas, perfumes and a gold chain.
Earlier that day he had damaged a door at a nearby address in Melling Close.
Det Sgt Steve Simmons said: "Burglary is a horribly intrusive crime at any time of year but perhaps made even worse due to the time of year and that the family's gifts were stolen just a few days before Christmas."
