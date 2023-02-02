Rolls-Royce marks launch of nuclear skills academy
Rolls-Royce Submarines has marked the launch of its nuclear skills academy at an event in the House of Lords.
The Nuclear Skills Academy is the first of its kind and opened its doors to 200 new apprentices in September.
The firm, based in Raynesway, Derby, has provided the power systems for the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines for the past 60 years.
More than 150 people, including representatives from industry and politics, attended the event.
Rolls-Royce said the academy's aim is to sustain nuclear capability within the UK's submarines programme through training a stream of new apprentices.
Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: "We were thrilled by the levels of interest in these apprenticeships and the enthusiasm shown by our first intake of students.
"It highlights how attractive a career in the nuclear sector really is.
"Having started with Rolls-Royce as an apprentice myself and being born and bred in Derby, the launch to the Nuclear Skills Academy is especially exciting for me.
"I'm delighted that we are leading the way in developing nuclear talent for the submarines enterprise and proud that it will all be done in Derby."
