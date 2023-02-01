Charity heartbroken by Derbyshire heritage railway vandalism
Volunteers are counting the cost after vandals targeted a heritage railway site in Derbyshire.
The Midland Railway at Butterley, near Ripley, was damaged by intruders on 23 January, with windows smashed and memorial benches, railway vehicles, the station and buffet all hit.
The charity that runs the site said dog walkers who heard breaking glass alerted police.
CCTV footage has been passed on to officers to aid their investigation.
A spokesperson for the charity said they were launching a fundraising drive on Facebook to pay for repairs and further security measures.
"Our dedicated volunteers give up their time to restore and maintain the railway to ensure it is there for future generations, so it is heartbreaking that a few individuals feel that it is acceptable to do this," they said.
Derbyshire Police said "significant damage" was caused to the museum building, a portacabin, a van, and a greenhouse within the railway grounds.
In a statement, the force added it received reports of criminal damage between 18:00 and 18:30 GMT on 23 January, and urged any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
