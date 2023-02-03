Thief who ran over electrician in Whitwell has sentence increased
A thief who ran over a man as he fled a robbery has had his sentence increased.
Jordan Peacock was one of three stealing toolboxes from an electrician in Whitwell, Derbyshire, who suffered a broken hip, ribs and shoulder when trying to stop the trio leaving.
The 26-year-old, from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of theft and was sentenced to four years and three months.
He must now serve an extra two years.
'Dreadful crime'
Peacock, formerly of Lincoln Street, drove his getaway car directly at his victim as he tried to close gates to stop the group leaving before attempting to drive away again while the man was still under the vehicle, police said.
He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court in November but the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
His sentence was increased on Thursday.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP described the case as "shocking and brazen".
"Jordan Peacock's behaviour cannot be tolerated in our society, and this increased sentence better reflects this dreadful crime which has left a lasting impact on his victim," he said.
