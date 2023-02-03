Y Not: Paul Weller among Peak District festival headliners
Royal Blood, Kasabian and Paul Weller have been announced as headline acts for this year's Y Not festival in the Peak District.
The event is due to take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire, from 28 to 30 July.
The line-up also includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Charlatans, James, Reytons, KT Tunstall and Bombay Bicycle Club.
The festival started as a house party in 2005 but has evolved into a bigger event in the years since.
Other acts due to appear this summer include Kate Nash, DMAs, Circa Waves, The Wombats and Maisie Peters.
Organisers said more names would be added in the coming months.
