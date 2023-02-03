Farmer withdraws land earmarked for Derbyshire solar farm
Plans for a large solar farm in Derbyshire will be scaled down after a farmer withdrew his land.
Oaklands Farm Solar Limited wanted to build the site close to Walton on Trent and Drakelow generating 163 megawatts of electricity per year - enough to power 40,000 homes.
But the farming family has pulled out of the project, which would have provided 25% of the site.
Land owner Keith Mallaber said: "Part of the family weren't happy with solar.
"I think it is something that ought to go ahead, we need the energy. I fully support it but as a family we have chosen not to go ahead with it," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The developers were approached for comment but have not responded.
A document from the Planning Inspectorate, which is overseeing the planning application due to its scale and national significance, said that "no replacement land is being pursued".
The inspectorate also said the project "remains viable" despite the loss of a quarter of the site, and that this actually provides a "benefit" due to the scheme now having "less interaction with the surrounds".
Documents say a new round of public consultation is due to be carried out in light of the changes, but the Planning Inspectorate believes it "may not be necessary".
The applicant is expected to submit a formal planning application between April and June.
