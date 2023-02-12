Deaf refugee, 12, from Derby stars in Channel 4 film
- Published
A profoundly deaf boy who fled to the UK from Iraq, where his family feared his life was under threat, is the subject of a Channel 4 film.
Lawand arrived in the UK at the age of six and struggled to communicate.
The family said they had escaped from northern Iraq after reports Isis had threatened to kill disabled children.
They settled in Derby and Lawand - now 12 - has blossomed at a school for deaf children, where his progress was filmed by Channel 4.
Lawand was given a place at Royal School for the Deaf Derby (RSDD) which his family has described as "life-changing".
When he arrived in the UK, after a traumatic journey, Lawand was unable to communicate with anyone, including his own family.
During his early years in Iraq, he had no access to a deaf education, meaning he had struggled to learn language.
His family said they had decided to flee in 2015.
They said their journey to Europe had been fraught with danger and they had faced a battle to stay in the UK.
However, they said the school had supported the family because they could see how Lawand had blossomed at the school.
His life is now the subject of a feature-length film after documentary makers from Channel 4 followed him for four years.
Lawand and his father and brother travelled to London before Christmas to attend the film premiere and they said were looking forward to seeing the documentary screened on television in the future.
He said: "It was exciting to travel to London to watch the film on the big screen.
"I got used to having the cameras around and the film crew became like my friends really.
"When it goes on the television I might get famous and everyone will recognise me but I don't want to be an actor. I'd like to be a doctor, or design houses or do something in technology."
RSDD headteacher Paul Burrows said: "Lawand is a very happy and positive young man who is a popular member of the school with a large group of friends.
"Given the many challenges he faced in his early years, Lawand is extremely resilient and keen to take part in all of our activities and you would never know he had been through so much.
"Although he had lots of support when he first arrived at the school - where everything from the food to the language was totally alien to him - today he thrives in lessons and has ambitious plans for the future.
"We are all very excited to see the film and I think Lawand will enjoy the taste of fame, if only in the short-term."
A Channel 4 statement said the film - Name Me Lawand - had followed him as he "emerges from isolation".
"Britain isn't just a country of refuge - it's the place where he has learned to communicate for the first time," it said.
They said the documentary - which has been released in cinemas - was "an inspirational and touching coming-of-age story".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.