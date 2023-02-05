People return to homes after Belper security scare
- Published
People have been allowed to return to their homes after a security scare which saw a man arrested on suspicion of explosive offences.
Homes on multiple streets in Belper, Derbyshire, were evacuated after police were called to a house in Acorn Drive at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.
Some "suspicious items" were found during a search, Derbyshire Constabulary said.
Officers have confirmed it was not being treated as a terrorist incident.
In an update at 20:15 on Saturday, the force thanked everyone affected for their patience and said there were "no wider risks or concerns regarding the safety of the public".
During the incident an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set up a 100m (328ft) cordon around the house, with the nearby Strutt Centre acting as a shelter for the evacuated residents.
Streets within the cordon included Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.