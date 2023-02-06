Man found with life-threatening injuries in Ilkeston street
Officers are appealing for information after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in Derbyshire.
Police said the injured man, in his 60s, was discovered unconscious in Heathfield Avenue, Ilkeston, on Sunday.
He had been to watch Nottingham Forest play Leeds United in the Premier League before catching a bus home, leaving Nottingham at about 18:30 GMT.
The man is believed to have got off the bus near a Tesco store in Ilkeston just after 19:00.
Derbyshire Police said it was "unclear" how the man came by his injuries, and his family had been informed.
The force is currently treating the investigation as an "isolated incident", and told residents to expect an increased police presence throughout the day.
Officers are especially keen to speak to a dog walker who found the injured man, as well as anyone who saw him on the bus or walking through Ilkeston.
He was wearing a black jumper, a blue and red body warmer, a Nottingham Forest hat and T-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.
